Top 5 Tips for Decorating Your Wedding Limousine

Your wedding is one of the most important days of your life, and you will want to do everything possible to make it perfect. A wedding limousine is an ideal way to ensure that you will make it to your wedding venue and reception area stress-free, on time, and in great style. However, to make your day even more fantastic, you will need to do much more than just hiring a wedding limousine Laval service.

You need to decorate your luxury limo so that everyone knows that it is your big day. Although most companies that offer wedding limo services also provide incredible decoration ideas, you are also free to offer some of your ideas to ensure that everything is perfect. You can know more on www.trendswe.com but also, Here are some of the top wedding limousine decoration tips that will inspire you.

Go Flowerless

It seems to be an unwritten rule that every wedding limousine must be decorated with various kinds of flowers. However, this isn’t mandatory, and you are free to break this trend and make your wedding limo flowerless. You can always substitute the flowers with something unique such as cool window stickers. You can arrange the stickers uniquely to complement your overall wedding style.

Ribbons Also Look Great

You can also choose colorful ribbons that complement your overall wedding theme and the color of your wedding limousine. Consider making small bows out of your ribbons and stick them over the body of the limousine in different places such as the door, bonnet, and the rear side of the vehicle. Keep in mind that ribbons give your wedding limo an elegant look that will attract people as you drive past them.

Don’t Forget About the Amenities

Since this is your big day, you don’t want to feel like something is missing in your limo. It is essential that you feel comfortable and contented with everything around you. Therefore, make sure that you consult with your wedding limousine Laval service provider and inform them of any special amenities that you wish to have in the limo. This can be a specific genre of music, a bottle of champagne, or even your favorite snacks. This is a special day to you, and you have every right to be spoiled so don’t shy away from requesting that personalized service.

Use Your Wedding Colors

Another fantastic way to tie your wedding limousine into your overall wedding theme is to include the wedding colors on all your limo decorations. When your wedding photos come back, every single aspect of them will look like they belong together. The flowers, ribbons, and even lettering should all reflect your chosen wedding colors.

Go For the Traditional Decorations

If you are conservative and you don’t want to deviate from the norm, feel free to go for the traditional decorations such as the “Just Married’ scribble on the back window of your wedding limo. You can also tie a few cans to the back of your limousine as you make your exit from your wedding venue. However, remember to take care not to damage the limo during your decorations to avoid accruing extra costs.

Also Know: Artificial jewellery brands in india