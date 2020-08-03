3 Reusable Shopping Bags that Actually Look Cool

Reusable shopping bags are one of the most effective ways of cutting down on plastic and paper usage and lessening the carbon footprint in our daily routine. Most reusable bags are made up of canvas or nylon and come in different shapes and sizes. Although they mostly look similar, there are subtle differences making some reusable shopping bags are better than others. As most states ban the use of disposable single-use plastic bags bringing your own reusable shopping bag that looks a smart and trendy solution.

Here are 3 reusable shopping bags that look cool and serve the purpose!

BagPodz Reusable Bag and Storage System

This reusable bag will make your life easy because it is portable and conveniently clips to your shopping cart. This bag is the ultimate reusable grocery bag because it is eco-friendly and improves your shopping experience. A set of storage systems contains 10 bags. They are made with certified sustainable material that is low impact and produced with stringent safety guidelines.

This bag will discreetly fit in all your items like purse, gloves, wallet keys and more. They can also be used as laundry bags and gym bags to carry beach supplies. Moreover, these bags are foldable so you can easily store them and pull them out as needed. So, say goodbye to messy and bulky grocery shoppers and start using this ultimate storage system!

Baggu Duck Bag

Baggu duck bag is a canvas tote which is spacious and roomy enough to carry all types of groceries. This perfect everyday tote is designed with an adjustable 48-inch strap and to sturdy handles which make it perfect for everyday use. It looks simple and chic to carry around – carry it in your hand over your shoulder or across your body!

Moreover, it also features an inner snap closure pocket to store your phone keys and other essentials. This spacious and roomy bag is constructed from 100% recycled cotton so it is also machine washable. This makes it super easy to clean!

Waxed Canvas Reusable Bag

This reusable grocery bag is made up of wax canvas and it is easily foldable. The main feature of this bag is that it stands up on its own for easy filling and offers durable and strong usage. The heavy-duty waxed canvas bag is stain-resistant and easy to clean.

Moreover, the high-quality stitching and seam work suggest that this custom bag is built to last for any kind of shopping as it is more than just a grocery bag. You can use it to carry construction tools, school supplies, gym wear and other items.

Lastly, it is plastic-free and also vegan friendly so it is free from any animal waste material like beeswax or leather.

Conclusion

These three storage bag solutions are a simple and modern alternative for all single-use plastic bags. The minimalist and elegant design will make you look super chic and trendy for your next grocery run!